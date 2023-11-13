Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 16

Best bet: CALDO CANDY (6)

Best value: POSEIDON'S MIST (3)

FIRST: Tooshay drilled three times since clear-cut placing in last; more to come. Dreaming of Mo owns speed, adds blinkers and fired half-mile bullet last week; very playable. Paris Style should be aided by cutback to mile; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Will Be Famous looms the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Three Zero could be in the catbird seat if top selection is dueled into defeat. Camm' Duke is fresh and training sharply; worth long look.

THIRD: Poseidon's Mist exits much-improved placing in last; two crisp works in the interim seal the deal. Munny Grab was a fast-figured second in last; very dangerous. Practical Royalty moves to dirt for Linda Rice; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Amity Island could be aided by today's additional furlong. Jolly Miss Jill bested top selection by more than two lengths when winning as the favorite in last; could easily take another. Howzyourcashflow was a front-running winner at this level in last; must be considered.

FIFTH: Khafre should pack enhanced wallop with turnback to sprint; class drop seals the deal. Big Save fired half-mile bullet since sharp third in last; more in the tank. Commerce Comet is fresh and owns positional speed; worth long look.

SIXTH: Caldo Candy trained strongly since tough-trip third in debut; breakthrough predicted. Friday I'm in Love could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; very interesting. Fortune's Nephew, another that's fleet-footed, compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start in 11 months; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Rocket and Roll, from a dam that has produced three grass winners, is training with a purpose for surface switch. Leftembehind could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Shinsun, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, also packs powerful late kick; big-time contender.

EIGHTH: Mz Big Bucks is rested, training consistently and could get the early jump at juicy ticket. Majestic Return was sidelined after top-figured win on Sept. 24; no 5-furlong works for return raises questions. Tempermental was a perfect-trip winner last time; let price be your guide.

NINTH: One Bite owns turf bloodlines on both sides of pedigree and concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; call based on price potential. Right to Win fits the signature Chad Brown pattern; be no surprise. War Officer owns fast late-pace figures; dangerous. Scat Tu Tap has speed and the rail; nice combination at generous odds.