Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 29

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: VITALIZE (2)

Best value: LUNA PATINA (6)

FIRST: Ain't Broke, a clear-cut second in last, shows a history of stringing big efforts; more to come. Tough Street is fresh and logs fast numbers on "A" races. Khali Magic is a front-running threat on best efforts.

SECOND: Vitalize weakened after making premature move to the lead last time; cutback to sprint seals the deal. Omey Island makes first start since gelded and first dirt outing; very interesting. Shore Time could impact if pace meltdown comes to pass.

THIRD: Awesome Roberta displayed newfound speed when a clear-cut second in last; set for another forward move. Higher Force adds blinkers and drops into maiden claimer; worth long look. Dear John was an improved second in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Deputy Connect packs potent late wallop on best races; crisp 5-furlong drill last month is the clincher. Big Rich exits hard-charging maiden score in last; dangerous. Final Denile makes first start since claimed; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Contract Law drops, adds blinkers and moves to dirt; improvement expected. Early On is training with a purpose for first start in more than four months for Saffie Joseph; worth long look. Gaga's Hamsome exits solid placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Luna Patina broke maiden by nearly 10 lengths last time at Laurel; ready for prime time. Dazzy should be aided by cutback to mile; dangerous. Backstretch Rose could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Gun It could play out as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Awesome Native could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. General Banker was a sharp second in last; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Unlimitedpotential withstood pressure and scorching splits when a sharp winner in last; more to give. Law Professor is fresh and loves Big A loam; very dangerous. Masmak is riding a two-race winning streak and has the benefit of the rail; very interesting.

NINTH: Blue Suede Sue chased hot pace and faltered last time; class drop and cutback to 6 furlongs seal the deal. Majulu owns positional speed in weak field; must consider. Naughty Destiny was done in by wide trip when favored in last; logical contender. Mia Nipotina would benefit from fast fractions.

Steve Matthews

