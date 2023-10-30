Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 2

Best bet: CASTLE CHAOS (8)

Best value: BILLY'S GOT ISSUES (7)

FIRST: My Man Woody fired 3-furlong bullet for move to dirt; class drop seals the deal. Rudy Rudy Rudy also gets class relief after tough trip in last. Awesome for Sure is another that drops and moves to main track; don't ignore.

SECOND: Mudville Nine tallied swift internal numbers when facing pricier at Laurel last out; big effort on tap. Blue Plate Special will be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. South Street failed to beat a runner in last but owns fast back numbers; mixed message.

THIRD: Tenebris has worked sharply since game placing in last start; more to give. Charging could prove very tough on a soft lead. Kant Beat the Rock makes first start for David Jacobson stable; worth long look.

FOURTH: Kupp could play out as the main speed on the rail with aggressive handling. President Z will be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts in the lane. Ride Up is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

FIFTH: Naughty Destiny tallied solid final fraction when third in debut; rail draw is the clincher. Calling an Audible was less than three lengths behind top pick after late rally on Oct. 12; dangerous. Bossy Jeans is fresh and owns positional speed; must consider.

SIXTH: Whenlovetakesover drops after displaying improved speed in last; forward move predicted. I Love Cara has trained swiftly since debut at Spa; very interesting. Swing District debuts for Chad Brown after firing half-mile bullet on Oct. 22; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Billy's Got Issues compiled tight work tab for first start in more than three months; owns fast late-pace figures. Blame D Rule Maker needed last and packs potent kick on "A" efforts. Internal Capital fits the signature Chad Brown pattern; need more?

EIGHTH: Castle Chaos is rested and logs fast final fractions on best races; big effort on tap. Bourbon Calling owns fast back figures; don't ignore. Full Screen was a hard-fought second after two-month layoff last time; bounces today?

NINTH: Pretty Up fired crisp half-mile drill since non-stressful seventh in last; forward move predicted. Fast and Frisky was an improved fourth in first grass start; very interesting. Dividend Recap was a sharp second in debut; logical player. Run for Your Honey was a willing third in last; right in the thick of this.