Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 19

Best bet: NUCLEAR OPTION (7)

Best value: LAVON (1)

FIRST: Lavon fired swift half-mile breeze since second to a much-the-best winner last time; her turn today. Dream On Cara is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Cairo Sugar was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Mia Bea Star logged fast late-pace figure when a visually impressive winner in most recent; pairs up. Vallarand, another last-race winner, wheels back quickly since claimed; very playable. Know It All Audrey delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; must consider.

THIRD: Papi On Ice makes quick return after improved fourth on Jan. 8; weakness of field is selection's strength. Norgay bounced last time after game placing two back; rebound threat. Grand Again spun his wheels in the mud last out; worth a look on dry land.

FOURTH: Winning Connection drops and gets blinkers/Lasix makeover after speed and fade in last; main speed today. Please Baby also gets the meds and class relief and packs potent kick on best efforts. Nieuwendyk, another that gets Lasix for first time, is improving and owns positional speed; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Quickflash makes first start for new barn after fast-figured, front-running score last week; more to come. Gandy Dancing, another last-race winner that makes first outing since claimed, could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Microsecond is training with a purpose for first start since April; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Ragtime Blues projects as the controlling front-runner with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Mi Tres Por Ciento is rested, training sharply and logs swift numbers on best efforts; dangerous. Caerus could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Nuclear Option ships in from Parx after setting fast factions en route to wire-to-wire win last out; ready for prime time. Dr Ardito owns four wins and a second from five starts and hails from Chad Brown barn; underlay written all over it. Saint Tapit is fresh and owns fast back numbers; worth a look.

EIGHTH: Refuah logged three tight works for first start in 53 days; ready. Callaloo was a willing second in last; could easily take this. Central Pride makes first start since claimed by Rob Atras; big-time player. Lem Me Drink is fresh and adds blinkers; improvement expected.