Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 29

Best bet: SIMPLE SUGAR (8)

Best value: FOREVER WICKED (6)

FIRST: Pine Alley made sustained middle move when third in key-race debut; more to come. Outlaw Country was second to a runaway winner last time. Nieuwendyk has finished third in last two; more show dough?

SECOND: Flattering Gal was a clear-cut second in much-improved effort last time; keeps giving. Princess Sonya drops and adds blinkers after failing to beat a runner in last; potential form reversal. Mischief Motion also dons the shades and gets class relief; don't ignore.

THIRD: John's Protege was a fast-figured maiden winner in last; demand value. Cumberland Blues is fresh and training consistently; worth long look. Necromancer is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Sister Linda projects as the main speed with proper ride. Honey Money could be the prime beneficiary if top selection is poorly handled. Khali Magic is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

FIFTH: Omerta Code makes first start since moving to Robert Falcone barn; forward move predicted. North Pole is speedy and should benefit from shorter trip; dangerous. Mad Magic makes first start since gelded; wake up possibility.

SIXTH: Forever Wicked visually and numerically impressed when winning last; pairs up. Warrior in Chief has finished second in last two; another placing? Winter Pool owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SEVENTH: Safalow's Mission was a tough-trip second in last; rates close call. Got the Gold could be aided by additional furlong. Agility makes third start of form cycle; hard to toss.

EIGHTH: Simple Sugar is riding a healthy line on the numbers; more in the tank. Sheza Rajun Cajun could prove very tough on a soft lead. Wicked Lady drops and adds Lasix; very interesting. New York Supreme was a front-end maiden winner in last; razor sharp and very playable.