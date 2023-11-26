Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 1

Best bet: CAUSES TROUBLE (3)

Best value: MASTERWORK (2)

FIRST: Elevated Causeway makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. No Surrender would be aided by fast fractions; must consider. Growth Mindset is riding a "healthy" line on the numbers; worth long look.

SECOND: Masterwork packs potent kick on best efforts; class drop seals the deal. Face Abbario could play out as the controlling speed; very dangerous. Thank You Jon also is fleet-footed and must be respected.

THIRD: Causes Trouble set hot fractions when a front-running winner in last; pairs up. Kunshan Bridge could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. One Whirlwind Ride is a front-end threat on best efforts.

FOURTH: Styner drops two class levels and will be favorably positioned near the front. Bobby G has the rail and would be aided by fast fractions. Dontbelate owns speed and fast back numbers; very interesting.

FIFTH: Extra Dirty regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebounds. Curlin's Girl fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut second in debut; very playable. Nikitis fits the signature Chad Brown pattern; be no surprise.

SIXTH: My Man Matty has been sidelined since February but is speedy and training consistently; ready. Signal Corps, another that has been away since last winter, also is working sharply; big-time threat. Dr. Kraft packs potent late kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Blu Grotto compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start in 49 days; primed. Grandpa's Kid tallied swift final fraction when a determined winner at Delaware last out; price will be tempting. Amani's Eagle owns speed and fast numbers; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Mosienko packs powerful wallop on best races; delivers "A" effort. Hot Fudge compiled tight work tab for first start since June; dangerous. Cairo Sugar is competitive on best races.

NINTH: Photo Finish logged solid final fraction when second in debut; more to come. Speights Dance was second by more than eight lengths last time; very dangerous. Princess Vino debuts for Repole/Pletcher; could be the goods. Snarky owns speed and switches to Kendrick Carmouche; front-running threat.