Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 25

Best bet: INTO HAPPINESS (8)

Best value: PUREST PERFORMANCE (10)

FIRST: Kid's Last Laugh drops and makes third start of form cycle. Lady Astoria could be aided by today's additional 16th. Addressable Market packs potent late kick on best.

SECOND: Jeeper needed last; forward move predicted. Disappearance looms prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Proven Hope displayed improved speed in last; worth long look.

THIRD: Afilada compiled tight work tab for first start since April. Best Coast could get early jump in field that's light on speed. K D Kakes is fresh and logged only win on Big A loam.

FOURTH: David Jacobson entry: Starship Defiant owns speed and drops, and mate Royal Meghan holds sharp current form; potent pairing. I'm Buzzy was a non-stressful fourth in last; dangerous. Fancy Azteca logged fast numbers on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Blake B. will benefit from stretchout to mile. Grumps Lil Tots makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. My Friends Beer drilled twice since moving to new barn; worth long look.

SIXTH: Reigning Chick fired 3-furlong bullet since last start. Lavon could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. Queens Masterpiece drilled three times since game placing in last; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Whenlovetakesover should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter sprint. Grand Again could prove very tough on a soft lead. Pine Alley is fresh and training with a purpose.

EIGHTH: Into Happiness is a three-time winner at the mile distance. Comparative is rested and gets class relief; dangerous. Missy Greer's speed gives her a puncher's chance.

NINTH: Corningstone tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; keeps on giving. Honor D Lady has trained sharply since fast-figured score on Sept. 24; worth long look. Defining Purpose and Raging Sea both own fast numbers but are likely to attract the bulk of the cash; you make the call.

10TH: Purest Performance returns to dirt and cuts back to sprint; forward move predicted. Chiara returns to maiden-claiming ranks; dangerous. Sweet Liberty owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this. Follow the Fed was an improved third in last; must consider.