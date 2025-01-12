Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 17

Best bet: MISCHIEF LADY (6)

Best value: ARCADIAN (5)

FIRST: Yayi Nikolle drops after displaying improved speed in last; call in six-horse opener with three newcomers. Kitty of War owns fastest final figures; logical chalk. Improbable Friend owns win-early breeding; follow the money.

SECOND: J J's Joker should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. G T Five Hundred makes local debut after fast-figured win at Turfway last time; bounces today? Heard On Thestreet holds razor-sharp current condition; big-time player.

THIRD: King Phoenix outworked 146 rivals in final two drills for return from 55-day layoff; addition of blinkers and Lasix seal the deal. One Vision failed to fire on sloppy surface last out; dangerous on dry land. Man From Malta could move forward in second start since four-month layoff; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Hagrid's Flame packs solid late kick on best efforts; first start for Jamie Ness is the clincher. Liberty Central could play out as the speed of the speed on the fence. Incantation has finished second in last three starts; exotics inclusion.

FIFTH: Arcadian tallied fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden by more than nine lengths last out; more to come. Gimme Gimme regressed in last after clear-cut maiden win in prior; bounce-back threat. Jerry's Out is a front-running threat on best efforts; worth long look.

SIXTH: Mischief Lady fired crisp half-mile drill since speed-and-fade sixth in last; tighter today. Nina Kay logged fast numbers in both starts; could easily take this. Carmen's Candy Jar gets Lasix and class relief; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: No Factor is fresh and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Infastuation tallied solid late-pace figure but slow final number when winning last; mixed message. Ada May owns positional speed in bulky field; must consider.

EIGHTH: Mosienko wheels back in a week after even fifth in last; forward move predicted. Clover Street is favorably posted outside and could impact with return to rating tactics. Dolomite fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; certain to attract too much cash.

NINTH: Albedo needs help up front but could capitalize on fast fractions in nightcap with sufficient speed. Judge Rules is rested and drops for Rudy Rodriguez; very interesting. Allofasuddenlee is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; obvious wire-to-wire threat. Accidental Bid is another that could add to the front-end fray.