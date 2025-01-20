SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 24

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: HOULTON (7)

Best value: BOBBY BOB (2)

FIRST: Looking for Ginny drops and makes peak start of form cycle; forward move predicted. That'sthefactjack has finished second in last two; another placing? My Angel should improve in second start since 21-month layoff; worth a look.

SECOND: Bobby Bob bounced in last after clear-cut placing in debut; rebounds today. Stormin Sammy is training swiftly for first start in seven weeks; very dangerous. Man From Malta is speedy and wheels back after improved third last week; don't ignore.

THIRD: Bramito drops after subpar seventh on Dec. 6; three works for return seal the deal. Magnolia Midnight could prove very tough on a soft lead. Magnificent Mile was done in by slow start last time; very interesting.

FOURTH: Beira is fresh and gets class relief; ends long drought. Enigmatic could play out as the controlling speed; dangerous. Patty Van Twinkle makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; don't ignore.

FIFTH: One Good Raison tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when sixth in debut; more to give. Freud's Fancy was dueled into defeat last time; worth long look. Lu's Redemption was a clear-cut second in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Valentine Gift logged fast late-pace figures in last two starts; call based on price. Embraceable Gal consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise. Chasing Daylight is fleet-footed and could steal this with soft splits.

SEVENTH: Houlton never got going in the slop last time; bounces back with return to dry land. Timaeus owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the dominant front-runner. Mo Rewards exits fast-figured placing in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Shore Time needed last and drops into maiden claimer; weakness of field is selection's strength. Omey Island owns speed and adds blinkers; big-time front-end threat. A Knight's Courage compiled tight work tab for first start since October; price will be tempting. Solo Flight took backward step in last after solid third in prior; don't dismiss.

Steve Matthews

