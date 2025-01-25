Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 26

Best bet: DANGEROUS DRIVER (1)

FIRST: Dangerous Driver runs late and should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Linda Rice entry: Wajda owns speed and could prove tough on a loose lead and mate Aint No Joke is rested and drops; potent pairing. Lcgolucky could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Patriarchal was a change-of-pace second in last; more to come. Abadin is quick from gate and could play out as the main speed. Have You Heard drops two price levels; very playable.

THIRD: Broderick tallied solid late-pace figure when second to a repeat winner in last. Cada Dia Mejor displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. Real Eleve was a clear-cut third in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Perfect Flight made menacing middle move at the quarter pole last out; tighter today. Hey Brother is rested and logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Whenlovetakesover could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FIFTH: Exploration bounced in last after game placing in prior; rebounds. Sounds Like Fun was compromised by rough start in last; dangerous. Clare Quilty fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; obvious player.

SIXTH: Sorority Prank faltered in the slop last out; return to dry land is key. Dolly's Bank could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. Willintoriskitall was an improved second in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Braciole owns fast late-pace figures; call based on price potential. Clancy Fancy was rested after wire-to-wire maiden score in November; dangerous. Humstinger is another front-end, last-race maiden winner; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Runamor makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; forward move predicted. Revivalism drops after pacesetting second last out; more to come. I'm Solo N in Love makes third start of form cycle and gets rider upgrade; very interesting. Daytona Moonshine is improving with every start; right in the thick of this.