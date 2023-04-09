Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, April 13

Best bet: CHAYSENBRYN (4)

Best value: LORD FLINTSHIRE (5)

FIRST: Wedontbelieveher is speedy and fresh; call in cheap opener. Vallarand drops to lifetime low; dangerous. Left Leaning Lucy owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: She Caught My Eye was an eye-catching winner when last seen on Jan. 22; solid work tab for return. Vodkatini is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Wishing On a Star regressed in last after five-length win in prior; rebound threat.

THIRD: Skylander is training strongly for first start in 11 weeks; ready. Colloquy bounced last time after fast-figured win two back; must consider. Higher Quality owns swift back numbers; recaptures old form?

FOURTH: Chaysenbryn is working sharply and gets confident price boost for first start in 54 days; set to roll. Reigning Chick turns back to more suitable distance; very interesting. Quality Stones is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Lord Flintshire should be favorably positioned near the front; impressive work slate seals the deal. Liar's Poker, another that's training strongly, gets the meds for return. Fatima's Blessing packs potent late wallop; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Good Rapport logged three tight works since even fourth in last; forward move predicted. Ohana Honor runs last and could improve with switch to sod. Equal Protection hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? Sacred Rhyme is an uncoupled barn mate of Equal Protection; is this the right one?

SEVENTH: Keen Dancer could get much-needed hot pace to facilitate last run; call based on price. Chasing Daylight went to the bench after front-running score in debut last summer; mixed message on short-priced runner. Cinderella's Cause owns speed and fast numbers; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Voodoo Zip returns from 139-day absence for potent layoff barn. Rinaldi could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Nothing Better is another that's quick from gate and must be given a long look. Coinage could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.