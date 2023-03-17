Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 19

Best bet: WHAT'S UP BRO (8)

Best value: TURNSANDCONDITIONS (2)

FIRST: Giggling Ghost logged three tight works for first start since July; call in weak opener. Baby Sox owns speed but takes suspicious drop in first start since claimed; do the math. Bounty Killah could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Turnsandconditions makes quick return and should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Drink the Wind owns speed and fast figures; likely underlay. Winners Laugh makes third start of form cycle; dangerous.

THIRD: Grannys Connection has dominated her fields in last two starts; more to come. Thinking It Over is training with a purpose for first start since October; worth long look. Starship Laoban consistently delivers strong efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Caribbean Breeze was a determined maiden winner in last; takes another. In Traffic is speedy, drops and is fresh; very interesting. Raining Candy could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: Joey Freshwater gets Lasix for the first time; big effort on tap. Prisoner is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another. Handsome Cat looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Star Attitude could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Valenzan Day drops after two subpar efforts; you've been warned. Rol Again Dancer should be aided by turnback to slightly shorter trip.

SEVENTH: Southern District is fresh and fired two crisp works for return. Untreated owns two wins and a second from three starts at the Big A; could easily take this. Steinbeck bounced in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

EIGHTH: What's Up Bro displayed new dimension when winning from off pace last time; more to come. Looms Boldly is a front-running threat on best; big-time player. East Coast Girl is another that could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; pace makes the race.

NINTH: Irish Honor was pace- and trip-compromised last time. O'Trouble has won three in a row but exits a voided claim in last; trouble brewing? Grumps Little Tots packs potent kick on "A" efforts; don't overlook. Perceived is another that runs late; must be factored into the mix.