SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 14

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: CHELSEY'S CHOICE (5)

Best value: GOLDEN ROCKET (7)

FIRST: Bernie Goes Boom goes turf to dirt and long to short; breakthrough predicted. Thunder Princess also moves to main track and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. Real Eleve drilled four times since bad eighth in debut at Laurel; improvement expected.

SECOND: Backstretch Rose owns fast late-pace figures and makes first start since claimed; most recent win as at today's distance. Enigmatic is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Duckphat could impact at beefy number if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: For Some Reason regressed in last after pairing up wins in prior two starts; rebounds. Winnin'onweekends will be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. Smile Mon is speedy and has won two in a row; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Steel Lute gets Lasix for Chad Brown; signature pattern. Golden Note displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Weighted Average, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, packs solid late kick.

FIFTH: Chelsey's Choice was compromised by outside post and slow splits last time; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Good Long Cry has finished second four straight times; another placing? Acousticat was a clear-cut second in lone start; must consider.

SIXTH: Montebello bounced in last after fast-figured win two back; half-mile bullet last week is the clincher. Styner is fleet-footed and will prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Giroovin owns fast numbers but takes suspicious price plunge; mixed message.

SEVENTH: Golden Rocket was a hard-charging winner this surface and distance two starts back; return to turf makes the difference. Collaboration should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to sprint; dangerous. Solib can win from on or off the pace; right in the thick of this. Reflexivity could play out as the main speed if able to escape AE list.

EIGHTH: Nolo Contesto wheels back in a hurry after tough-trip sixth on Nov. 1; timid call in basement claimer. High Heat is fresh and owns fast figures; dangerous. Winter's Ghost fired half-mile bullet drill since last start; very interesting. Honorary Degree owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts; worth long look at long price.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 141m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Sunday, Nov. 101m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Saturday, Nov. 91m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Friday, Nov. 81m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Thursday, Nov. 71m read
Knight's Choice wins 164th running of Australia's Melbourne Cup at 80-12m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME