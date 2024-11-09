Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 14

Best bet: CHELSEY'S CHOICE (5)

Best value: GOLDEN ROCKET (7)

FIRST: Bernie Goes Boom goes turf to dirt and long to short; breakthrough predicted. Thunder Princess also moves to main track and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. Real Eleve drilled four times since bad eighth in debut at Laurel; improvement expected.

SECOND: Backstretch Rose owns fast late-pace figures and makes first start since claimed; most recent win as at today's distance. Enigmatic is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Duckphat could impact at beefy number if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: For Some Reason regressed in last after pairing up wins in prior two starts; rebounds. Winnin'onweekends will be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. Smile Mon is speedy and has won two in a row; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Steel Lute gets Lasix for Chad Brown; signature pattern. Golden Note displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Weighted Average, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, packs solid late kick.

FIFTH: Chelsey's Choice was compromised by outside post and slow splits last time; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Good Long Cry has finished second four straight times; another placing? Acousticat was a clear-cut second in lone start; must consider.

SIXTH: Montebello bounced in last after fast-figured win two back; half-mile bullet last week is the clincher. Styner is fleet-footed and will prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Giroovin owns fast numbers but takes suspicious price plunge; mixed message.

SEVENTH: Golden Rocket was a hard-charging winner this surface and distance two starts back; return to turf makes the difference. Collaboration should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to sprint; dangerous. Solib can win from on or off the pace; right in the thick of this. Reflexivity could play out as the main speed if able to escape AE list.

EIGHTH: Nolo Contesto wheels back in a hurry after tough-trip sixth on Nov. 1; timid call in basement claimer. High Heat is fresh and owns fast figures; dangerous. Winter's Ghost fired half-mile bullet drill since last start; very interesting. Honorary Degree owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts; worth long look at long price.