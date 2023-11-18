Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 18

Best bet: MY GIRL JAL (10)

Best value: QUALITY CHIC (5)

FIRST: Az U Chase Me was freshened for 45 days after improved third in last; call based on price. Six Fortyfive was a fast-figured third in debut; likely underlay. Big Prankster held more than a length to the good on top pick on Oct. 4; must be considered.

SECOND: Engineer Empire tallied fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden this past spring; tight work tab for return. Kid Billy is another off long layoff that's training sharply; dangerous. Boys Code could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Charging Aero adds blinkers and could be ideally positioned by suspect speed. Chateau, the front-runner, could prove tough if allowed soft lead. Mi Tres Por Ciento is a last-race winner that owns faster back numbers; very interesting.

FOURTH: Wine Responsibly was done in by sloppy surface and poor start last time; improvement predicted. Perliano was a front-end maiden winner last out; very playable. Detective Tom also owns speed and is working swiftly; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Quality Chic notched sizzling final fraction when winning last on dirt; transfers razor-sharp form to turf. Toofareastiswest is riding a two-race winning streak; worth long look. Faraday is another that has won two in a row; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Barrage was a non-stressful fourth in last; forward move expected. Danzigwiththestars is rested and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; big-time player. So High's speed gives him a puncher's chance.

SEVENTH: Tricky Temper failed to fire on turf last out; return to main track makes the difference. My Shea D Lady is working sharply for first start in 55 days; dangerous. Cara's Time is quick from gate and could prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Waskesiu is training with a purpose for first grass start; main speed with proper ride. Positive Carry fits the signature Chad Brown profile; could easily take this. Celtic Elegance is from a dam that has produced four turf winners; follow the money.

NINTH: Wit makes third start of form cycle and packs field's most potent late wallop. Thin White Duke could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Fore Harp and Nothing Better are both speedy and must be considered but must avoid front-end duel for best chance.

10TH: My Girl Jal made sustained rally to win last; pairs up. She's Awesome was a front-running victor just nine days ago; very dangerous. Shaman Princess, another last-race winner, also owns speed and must be given long look. Icy Reply finished second in last two starts; can't eliminate.