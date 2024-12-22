Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 27

Best bet: STERLING SILVER (8)

Best value: BERNIE GOES BOOM (9)

FIRST: Mega Mil fired half-mile bullet since front-running second in debut; wire to wire. Catana, a late-running fourth in first start, looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. She's Complicated concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; follow the money.

SECOND: Aleah Aleah projects as the speed of the speed in field that's top heavy with front-runners. Betta Go Go Go could be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues. Play is fleet-footed and drops; must consider.

THIRD: Wrightsville is training swiftly for first start for high-percentage barn; first-time gelding seals the deal. Sounds Like Fun is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Elvis Himself could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Alley's Song exits improved third in last; more to come. Stormy Midnight is quick from gate and could play out as the main speed. Justheart could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Magic Eight Ball is fresh, adds blinkers and gets confident price hike; controlling speed with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Patty Van Twinkle could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. She's Cool drops and makes third start of form cycle; very dangerous.

SIXTH: He's in Charge ships in for Jamie Ness after top-figure when at Penn National last out; ready for prime time. Commerce Comet drilled three times since determined score in last; very playable. Hatch was a clear-cut second in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Linda Rice entry: All Class owns three wins from five starts and mate Save Us Melania is riding a healthy line on the numbers; potent pairing. Sunday Girl logged two wins and a second from three starts on Big A loam; dangerous. Points Is Points made sustained run to win debut; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sterling Silver should pack intensified wallop with cutback to mile. Cruise to Catalina could play out as the main speed in bulky field; very interesting. Call Her Bluff, a last-race winner, holds career-best condition; don't ignore.

NINTH: Bernie Goes Boom made sharp rally for second when declared a non-starter after poor break in last; more to give. Run With Honor was a strong second in debut; logical contender. Akinmusire owns four seconds from five starts; more show dough? Bobby Bob worked twice since clear-cut placing in first start; right in the thick of this.