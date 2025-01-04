SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 9

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: BEAVER STATE (7)

Best value: PORTOS (6)

FIRST: Scoot Daddy was a non-stressful third in last; big effort on tap for first Big A start. Light Man, 4-for-6 on Aqueduct loam, is fresh and training sharply. Surveillance owns positional speed and fast final numbers; must consider.

SECOND: Shaman Princess adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with proper ride. Short Shift also is fleet-footed and gets confident price boost. Looks First capitalized on soft fractions when a front-end winner in last; demand value.

THIRD: J D Factor regressed in last after wire-to-wire score in prior; return to sprint seals the deal. Forrest City also took backward step in last and gets class relief today; worth long look. Daufuskie Island is 0-for-17 on Big A dirt; proceed with caution at short price.

FOURTH: One Vision bounced in last after game placing two back; rebounds. King Phoenix fired 5-furlong bullet for first start with blinkers and Lasix; very playable. Man From Malta needed last; improvement expected.

FIFTH: Bossmakinbossmoves is fresh and owns two wins at the 9-furlong distance. Neural Network packs potent late kick on "A" efforts. Kaz Sugar Bank is rested and drops; very interesting.

SIXTH: Portos makes quick return and gets confident price boost after game placing on New Year's Day; more to come. Castle Island was speed sharpened in sprint last time; serious front-end threat. Prince of Chill would be aided by pace meltdown.

SEVENTH: Beaver State tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Laser Sharp was freshened after fast-figure score on Nov. 24; three tight works for return. Quick to Accuse delivers solid efforts with machinelike consistency; likely underlay.

EIGHTH: Mischief Lady drops and cuts back to shorter sprint; needs heads-up handling from the rail. Nina Kay owns a win and a second from two starts and hails from Linda Rice barn; need more? Boston's Phinest gets Lasix for Chad Brown after failing as the favorite last time; short price once again. D's a Rock was a tough-trip fifth in last; don't ignore.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 91m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 51m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 41m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 31m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 21m read
Baseball players Bregman and Buehler team on ownership of horse that wins for 1st time

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME