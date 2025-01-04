Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 9

Best bet: BEAVER STATE (7)

Best value: PORTOS (6)

FIRST: Scoot Daddy was a non-stressful third in last; big effort on tap for first Big A start. Light Man, 4-for-6 on Aqueduct loam, is fresh and training sharply. Surveillance owns positional speed and fast final numbers; must consider.

SECOND: Shaman Princess adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with proper ride. Short Shift also is fleet-footed and gets confident price boost. Looks First capitalized on soft fractions when a front-end winner in last; demand value.

THIRD: J D Factor regressed in last after wire-to-wire score in prior; return to sprint seals the deal. Forrest City also took backward step in last and gets class relief today; worth long look. Daufuskie Island is 0-for-17 on Big A dirt; proceed with caution at short price.

FOURTH: One Vision bounced in last after game placing two back; rebounds. King Phoenix fired 5-furlong bullet for first start with blinkers and Lasix; very playable. Man From Malta needed last; improvement expected.

FIFTH: Bossmakinbossmoves is fresh and owns two wins at the 9-furlong distance. Neural Network packs potent late kick on "A" efforts. Kaz Sugar Bank is rested and drops; very interesting.

SIXTH: Portos makes quick return and gets confident price boost after game placing on New Year's Day; more to come. Castle Island was speed sharpened in sprint last time; serious front-end threat. Prince of Chill would be aided by pace meltdown.

SEVENTH: Beaver State tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Laser Sharp was freshened after fast-figure score on Nov. 24; three tight works for return. Quick to Accuse delivers solid efforts with machinelike consistency; likely underlay.

EIGHTH: Mischief Lady drops and cuts back to shorter sprint; needs heads-up handling from the rail. Nina Kay owns a win and a second from two starts and hails from Linda Rice barn; need more? Boston's Phinest gets Lasix for Chad Brown after failing as the favorite last time; short price once again. D's a Rock was a tough-trip fifth in last; don't ignore.