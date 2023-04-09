Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, April 14

Best bet: MOSIENKO (3)

Best value: JANNIE MAE (8)

FIRST: Amedeus Music needed last and drops; improvement predicted. Major Spin was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; bounces today? Turnsandconditions could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: My Friends Beer tallied fast final fraction when a decisive winner in last; takes another. Silipo, another last-race winner, gets confident two-level price boost; very interesting. Doin'ittherightway makes third start of new form cycle; must consider.

THIRD: Mosienko visually impressed when a determined winner in last; more to come. Poppy Flower is rested and packs potent kick on best efforts. Goin' Good logged tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; worth long look.

FOURTH: Ouster has won three of last four starts; takes another. Majority Partner is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Luni Sima made wide move to win last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Clear Conscience is training strongly for return from six-month absence for potent layoff barn. All Good Here, an uncoupled barn mate pf top selection, displayed speed in debut; dangerous. Mama Banned Me logged fast late-pace figure in only turf start; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Icy Storm packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts; call based on price. The Revenger and Vintage Hollywood had just a nose between them when one-two at the wire on March 18; big-time players once again.

SEVENTH: Full Moon Fever was dueled into defeat last time; better setup in this pace dynamic. Datesfreedom will be aided by turnback to shorter route; very interesting. Sundaeswithsandy is a front-end threat on best races.

EIGHTH: Jannie Mae could play out as the controlling front-runner in big field that's light on speed. Mischief Motion could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Lem Me Drink compiled tight work tab for return to dirt; must be factored into the mix. Gotham Gray makes first start versus NY breds; must consider.