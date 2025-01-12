Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 16

Best bet: HEAVENLY LIGHT (8)

Best value: YO BANANA BOY (6)

FIRST: Short Shift projects as the speed nearest the rail with heads-up handling. Shaman Princess also is fleet-footed and will prove very tough if able to make the top. Looks First, another that's quick from gate, was a fast-figured winner in last; very playable.

SECOND: Clear the Air has been idle since front-end score in August; sharp work tab for return seals the deal. Surveillance gets confident price boost for first start since claimed; dangerous. Scoot Daddy owns fast late-pace figures; don't overlook.

THIRD: True Connection tallied best number when returning from a similar layoff last winter; primed. Linda Rice entry: Scottish Storm gets positive price boost in first start since claimed and mate Aint No Joke also makes initial start for new barn; potent pairing. Bad Boy Butch was a clear-cut second in last start; must consider.

FOURTH: Neural Network logs fast figures on "A" efforts and tallied both wins at the Big A. Bossmakinbossmoves is a two-time winner at the 9-furlong distance; very playable. Quiet Wisdom is a front-running threat on best races.

FIFTH: Stolen Magic had solid late-pace figure when winning most recent; takes another. Confabulation is swift from gate and should be aided by cutback to sprint. Daufuskie Island is fresh and owns speed; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Yo Banana Boy is speedy and firing bullets; controlling front-runner. Caldo Candy also will be favorably positioned near the top; worth long look. Whatchatalkinabout owns two wins, two seconds and a third from five starts; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Prince of Chill has the benefit of the rail at two turns; nice fit with the locals at this level. Castle Island owns speed and fast figures; likely underlay. Paddington is working sharply for first start since September; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Heavenly Light outworked 89 rivals on Jan. 4 after tallying solid final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Higher Force broke maiden by more than five lengths last out; very interesting. Nilo's Rose owns a win and a second from two starts; logical player.

NINTH: Mia Nipotina owns a stretch-running style that should play well in potential pace dynamic; throw deep in weak nightcap. I'm Kidding bested top pick by more than two lengths when a much-improved second in last; bounces today? Miss Uproar was fifth in same last race as top two; don't ignore. Good Mission owns speed and turns back to 6 furlongs; must consider.