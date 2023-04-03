Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, April 7

Best bet: CONSTITUTIONLAWYER (6)

Best value: SCHERZANDO (8)

FIRST: Sorpreso was a seven-length maiden winner in last; more to come in third outing of form cycle. Cheeky Tico is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures. Papi On Ice gets price boost after game placing in last; very interesting.

SECOND: Crimson moved to Todd Pletcher barn and drilled three times since clear-cut score in debut at Laurel; takes another. Balpool has logged fast numbers in all three starts. Fancy Azteca was an even fourth in stakes field last; worth long look.

THIRD: In Traffic was a wire-to-wire winner in lone victory and could get lead by default in paceless race. April Antics runs late and could be in the garden if front-end meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Electric Stuff projects as the main speed with aggressive ride in season's first turf race. Twenty Six Black, third in debut on grass last summer, gets the meds for return. Uncle Marty makes first outing since gelded and adds Lasix; very playable.

FIFTH: Writer's Regret regressed in last two after a string of strong efforts; crisp half-mile work seals the deal. Awesome Native notched swift final numbers in all three starts; logical and short-priced. Breaking Stones is a last-race winner that could fly under the radar in the wagering; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Constitutionlawyer owns field's fastest late-pace figures; tight training tab for return is the clincher. Easter has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned turf course. So High owns win on Spa sod and will be aided by cutback to mile. Shutters has the look of a Chad Brown underlay; your move.

SEVENTH: Pass the Champagne is fresh and should be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Rossa Veloce, a winner of four of last five, owns speed and fast figures; 7-furlong distance is the stumbling block? Easy to Bless packs potent late kick on best efforts; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Scherzando, a non-stressful fourth on dirt in last, logged hard-charging placing on grass last spring. Pop Coyer bounced last time after fast-figured third two back; rebound threat with switch to sod. Launch Control is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; must consider. Disarmed's speed must be respected.