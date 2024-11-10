SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 15

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: DR OSERAN (8)

Best value: COMMERCE COMET (7)

FIRST: Kid Billy is training sharply for first start since January; potent layoff barn. Yo Banana Boy owns fast figures on best efforts. Majestic Tiger would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: O P Firecracker should pack amplified wallop with cutback to mile. Certified Loverboy owns speed, drops and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Principe d'Oro is competitive on best efforts.
THIRD: Brocknardini gets Lasix after game placing in last; more to come. Bernt Again has worked six times for first start in 12 weeks; price will be tempting. Snowy Evening, another contender at beefy ticket, owns solid back numbers.

FOURTH: Concorde Spirit moves to dirt and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; tight work tab seals the deal. Isomarshall also drops and returns to main track; worth long look at long price. Drive Thru, another that moves to dirt, was a useful fifth in debut; must respect.

FIFTH: Then What Time was a non-stressful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. After Taxes makes first start since gelded for Wes Ward; dangerous. Nod to Tran should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; worth long look.

SIXTH: Two for Charging logs field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts; tight work tab since last start is the clincher. Parkerness is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Devil's Cay wheels back in a hurry after claim last week; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Commerce Comet should find today's additional 16th right in his wheelhouse. Secret Rules owns speed and fast figures; could easily take this. Natural Harbor gets class hike after fast-figured win in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Dr Oseran was a sit-and-pounce winner in last at the Meadowlands and owns faster back numbers; ready for prime time. Biz Biz Buzz was a game second in lone start on Big A sod; big-time player. Gaslight Dancer lost rider at the start last out but was a hard-charging victor in prior; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Revivalism is fresh and makes first start since gelded; forward move expected. Mo Kreesa was an improved fifth in last; headed in right direction. Just Licorice drops and moves to dirt after tough trip in last; worth long look. Rocked Out makes third start of form cycle; very interesting.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 151m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 141m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Sunday, Nov. 101m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Saturday, Nov. 91m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Friday, Nov. 81m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Thursday, Nov. 71m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME