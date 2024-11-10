Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 15

Best bet: DR OSERAN (8)

Best value: COMMERCE COMET (7)

FIRST: Kid Billy is training sharply for first start since January; potent layoff barn. Yo Banana Boy owns fast figures on best efforts. Majestic Tiger would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: O P Firecracker should pack amplified wallop with cutback to mile. Certified Loverboy owns speed, drops and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Principe d'Oro is competitive on best efforts.

THIRD: Brocknardini gets Lasix after game placing in last; more to come. Bernt Again has worked six times for first start in 12 weeks; price will be tempting. Snowy Evening, another contender at beefy ticket, owns solid back numbers.

FOURTH: Concorde Spirit moves to dirt and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; tight work tab seals the deal. Isomarshall also drops and returns to main track; worth long look at long price. Drive Thru, another that moves to dirt, was a useful fifth in debut; must respect.

FIFTH: Then What Time was a non-stressful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. After Taxes makes first start since gelded for Wes Ward; dangerous. Nod to Tran should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; worth long look.

SIXTH: Two for Charging logs field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts; tight work tab since last start is the clincher. Parkerness is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Devil's Cay wheels back in a hurry after claim last week; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Commerce Comet should find today's additional 16th right in his wheelhouse. Secret Rules owns speed and fast figures; could easily take this. Natural Harbor gets class hike after fast-figured win in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Dr Oseran was a sit-and-pounce winner in last at the Meadowlands and owns faster back numbers; ready for prime time. Biz Biz Buzz was a game second in lone start on Big A sod; big-time player. Gaslight Dancer lost rider at the start last out but was a hard-charging victor in prior; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Revivalism is fresh and makes first start since gelded; forward move expected. Mo Kreesa was an improved fifth in last; headed in right direction. Just Licorice drops and moves to dirt after tough trip in last; worth long look. Rocked Out makes third start of form cycle; very interesting.