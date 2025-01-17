Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 19

Best bet: ROYAL TRYST (1)

Best value: CHARGING AERO (2)

FIRST: Royal Tryst compiled tight work tab for first start since last February; potent late kick on "A" efforts. Cold as Hell owns speed and fast figures; be no surprise. Magnolia Midnight also is fleet-footed and drilled three times since last start; very interesting.

SECOND: Charging Aero drops after tough trip in last; forward move predicted. Return the Ring is rested and owns three wins on Big A loam; worth long look. Jake Rocks makes quick return after being claimed last week; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: David's Tuition is firing bullets for first start since last winter; ready. Camm' Duke adds blinkers and could play out as the controlling speed. Concorde Spirit should pack amplified wallop with cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Jamie Ness entry: Principia owns speed and won last and mate Pistol Liz Ablazen has won three of last four; potent pairing. Bustin Bay drops two class levels for Linda Rice; damaged goods? Jolly Miss Jill holds sharp current condition and pulls weight from the field; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Esther's Salad was a much-improved second at 43-1 last time; ride the big price. Pocket Queens also made a forward move when second in last; likely to attract more cash than top selection. Rodeo Star is another that exits placing in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Winnin'onweekends could find 1 1/4-mile trip right in his wheelhouse. Beachwalker is another that could appreciate today's marathon; worth look. Greener Pastures has won five of last six at Parx; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Courbe tallied improved pace figure in last after solid final fraction in prior; breaks through on final numbers today. Sue Ellen Mishkin could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; big-time player. Weigh the Risks fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; obvious threat.

EIGHTH: Nilruc notched swift late-pace figure in last; added furlong is key. Shakin the Belle could shake clear early with heads-up handling; dangerous. Prairie Dunes is riding a "healthy" line on the numbers; don't ignore. Luca On Point adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag for Chad Brown; must respect.