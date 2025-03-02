SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 7

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: MASMAK (2)

Best value: ACTIVE DUTY (8)

FIRST: Dark Devil logged five tight works for first start in seven weeks; ready. Vitalize was a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Golden Symphony also was second in most recent and now makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; worth long look.

SECOND: Masmak tallied swift final fraction when winning last out; takes another. Nelson Avenue owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Film Star logs fast numbers on "A" efforts; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Looking for Ginny was compromised by wide move on turn when losing head bob last time; gets there today. Freud's Fancy owns positional speed and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Yo Leven drops two price levels; must consider.

FOURTH: April Antics is fresh and packs solid late kick on best efforts; rates close call. Dashing Della drops after tallying improved internal numbers in last; price will be tempting. It Takes Heart was a two-move second in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: M B's Munning makes first start since August for potent layoff barn; call based on price potential. Cees Gets Degrees gets price boost for white-hot barn after fast-figured win in last; dangerous. Bramito makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: That'sthefactjack wheels back in a hurry after wide fourth last week; forward move predicted. Political Spin bounced in last after hard-fought win in prior; rebound threat. Enigmatic's speed gives her a puncher's chance.

SEVENTH: Magnolia Midnight set solid fractions when winning last by more than eight lengths; more to come. Power Seeker could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Runnin' Ray is another that would be aided by pace meltdown; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Active Duty makes first start since claimed by streaking stable; returns quick dividends. Dads Good Runner displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. Wake Surf was a clear-cut second in last; must respect. My Cool Hand Luke can land in exotics at fat number if fractions get fast and furious.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 71m read
Journalism beats odds-on favorite Barnes to win San Felipe on road to Kentucky Derby
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 21m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 281m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 11m read
Twin B Joe Fresh is harness racing's Horse of the Year

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME