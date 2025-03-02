Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 7

Best bet: MASMAK (2)

Best value: ACTIVE DUTY (8)

FIRST: Dark Devil logged five tight works for first start in seven weeks; ready. Vitalize was a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Golden Symphony also was second in most recent and now makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; worth long look.

SECOND: Masmak tallied swift final fraction when winning last out; takes another. Nelson Avenue owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Film Star logs fast numbers on "A" efforts; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Looking for Ginny was compromised by wide move on turn when losing head bob last time; gets there today. Freud's Fancy owns positional speed and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Yo Leven drops two price levels; must consider.

FOURTH: April Antics is fresh and packs solid late kick on best efforts; rates close call. Dashing Della drops after tallying improved internal numbers in last; price will be tempting. It Takes Heart was a two-move second in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: M B's Munning makes first start since August for potent layoff barn; call based on price potential. Cees Gets Degrees gets price boost for white-hot barn after fast-figured win in last; dangerous. Bramito makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: That'sthefactjack wheels back in a hurry after wide fourth last week; forward move predicted. Political Spin bounced in last after hard-fought win in prior; rebound threat. Enigmatic's speed gives her a puncher's chance.

SEVENTH: Magnolia Midnight set solid fractions when winning last by more than eight lengths; more to come. Power Seeker could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Runnin' Ray is another that would be aided by pace meltdown; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Active Duty makes first start since claimed by streaking stable; returns quick dividends. Dads Good Runner displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. Wake Surf was a clear-cut second in last; must respect. My Cool Hand Luke can land in exotics at fat number if fractions get fast and furious.