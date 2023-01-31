Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 3

Best bet: FAMISHED (5)

Best value: HONEY MONEY (7)

FIRST: Makrat should find hybrid 6 1/2-furlong distance right in his wheelhouse. Steerage could prove very tough on a soft lead. Reunion Tour should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint.

SECOND: Rol Again Dancer is speedy and training sharply for return from two-month freshener. Basic Truth was a visually impressive maiden winner in last; dangerous. Flashy Alex drops and owns competitive back numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Two Thirty Five turns back to more manageable distance and gets class relief; blinkers on seals the deal. Glory Road is a last-race winner that packs potent late kick; very playable. Mi Tres Por Ciento could capitalize on unchallenged lead.

FOURTH: Strange Fruit tallied solid late-pace figure when third in debut; added ground plays to strength. Two Redheads was a much-improved second in last; big-time threat. Cause I'm Elegant wheels back on six days' rest after tough-trip sixth; very interesting.

FIFTH: Famished logged swift final fraction when a five-length winner last time; pairs up. Quickflash was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; very playable. Synthesis regressed last out after determined score two back; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Tin Pan Alley fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; only if price warrants. Daufuskie Island was done in by rough start last time; worth long look. Golden Code is more than good enough on "A" effort.

SEVENTH: Honey Money has drilled three times since breakthrough win in last; takes another. Mosienko's best efforts would easily take this; big-time danger. Piece of My Heart could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

EIGHTH: Connect the Brocks was an improved third after tough trip in last; weakness of field is selection's strength. Two Chuckles defeated top pick by nearly two lengths when second as the favorite last time; short price once again. October Bliss makes first start since claimed by streaking Linda Rice barn; dangerous. Empire Ride was reportedly gelded since last start; worth a look.