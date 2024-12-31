SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 3

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: DAW SAMAA (2)

Best value: LOOKING FOR GINNY (4)

FIRST: Emirates Road is fresh and fires big efforts with machinelike consistency. Black Rain was a clear-cut second in last; logical. Boss Logic makes local debut for Jamie Ness after winning last at Laurel; don't ignore.

SECOND: Daw Samaa projects as the main speed on the rail with heads-up handling. A Bourbon for Toby could be aided by today's additional furlong. Tracking Error fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; must consider.

THIRD: Chipotle could get the early jump with aggressive ride. Tapwrits Temper broke maiden in last and fired half-mile bullet last week; very playable. Sobieski also was a maiden winner in last start; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Looking for Ginny drops and makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. That'sthefactjack is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Political Spin would be aided by fast fractions.

FIFTH: Empty Tomb looms the controlling front-runner and pulls weight from the field. Legal Deal gets confident price hike in first start since claimed; very interesting. Bold Endeavor gets suspicious drop after voided claim in last start; damaged goods.

SIXTH: The Monopoly Man was a tough-trip sixth in last; class relief seals the deal. Bold Ambition owns speed and fast figures; worth long look. Blame It On Daddy logged four tight works for first start in seven weeks; needs pace help.

SEVENTH: Tricolour owns positional speed and fast final numbers; 1-for-41 slate is cause for concern, however. Boys Code gets confident price hike in first start since claimed; late-running threat. Fake Celebrity drops and moves to dirt; must consider.

EIGHTH: Willful Desire was a convincing winner in last; pairs up. Jackie the Joker, second to top selection last out, is more than good enough on "A" game. R Funny Bizness was third in same race as top two; don't overlook. Balenciaga Betty regressed last time after clear-cut win in prior; rebound threat.

Steve Matthews

