Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 28

Best bet: SKYLANDER (7)

Best value: STRAPPED (6)

FIRST: Atlal displayed newfound speed in last start; crisp 5-furlong drill on Dec. 13 seals the deal. Captain Cook makes first start since moving to Rick Dutrow barn (43%); very playable. Griffin's Wharf was an improved third in last; must consider.

SECOND: Iron Man Ira set fast splits when a front-end winner in last; more to come. Saint Gaudens fits the signature Chad Brown profile; very dangerous. Liberty Central was a fast-figured second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Toxic Gray worked three times since wire-to-wire score in last; keeps on giving. Runninsonofagun fires swift efforts with machinelike consistency; dangerous. Maximum Meridius is another that routinely earns fast numbers; worth long look.

FOURTH: Ride Up is training swiftly for first start in more than 15 months; ready. Raleigh St. Clair, a front-running maiden winner in last, could play out as the main speed once again. Conniving bounced last time after game placing two back; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Trulli Magic wheels back in two weeks after non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Blue Eyed Scout and Forever to Go have both finished second in their last two starts; logical contenders.

SIXTH: Strapped, a last-race winner, makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; quick dividends for new connections. Best Bet is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Ministerial is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Skylander is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Antonio of Venice gets Lasix after being dueled into defeat last time and fired crisp half-mile drill in the interim; big-time player. Vettriano is fresh and owns speed and fast figures; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Bank Frenzy tallied fast final fraction when winning last; takes another. El Grande O has won two in a row; very dangerous. Colloquy, another last-race winner, could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Resistance Futile drops after logging improved internal numbers in last; throw deep in weak nightcap. One Vision was a clear-cut second at 55 cents on the dollar last time; short-price contender once again. Bookitwithhaddad is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore. M G Dash exits improved fourth in last; headed in the right direction.