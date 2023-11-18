Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 19

Best bet: CHARISSE (9)

Best value: BUFFOON (5)

FIRST: Shop Lifting returns to maiden ranks after late-running fourth on grass last time; call in unplayable opener. Value Area was second in last two starts; runner-up again? Leslie's Rose was bought for $1.15 million as a yearling; absurd waste of money.

SECOND: Foxy Cara was a tough-trip second in last; gets there on 10th try? Eastern Star gets Lasix after speed and fade in debut; dangerous. Scoring Chance debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

THIRD: Daddy Knows compiled tight work tab for first since June; powerful kick on "A" efforts. Just Call Ray holds sharp current form; big-time player. Aggregation is speedy and rested; worth long look.

FOURTH: Bettrluckythangood tallied fast final fraction when second in last; more to come. Charming Jim was a late-running third in key race last time; very interesting. Slapintheface could easily take this on best effort.

FIFTH: Buffoon was a clear-cut maiden winner in last at Keeneland; pairs up. Blue Creek fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; worth long look. Works for Me is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Snarky drilled three times since speed and fade on turf last time; return to main track is key. Superstarsusan outworked 95 runners in half-mile drill on Nov. 5; very playable. P Mutter Pickle owns win-early breeding; stay tuned to the tote.

SEVENTH: Faith in Humanity projects as the main speed with proper handling. Chili Flag, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, will be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Regal Realm could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; big-time contender.

EIGHTH: U Should B Dancing should transfer strong late kick to dirt. Willful Desire can win from on or just off the pace; very dangerous. Try It Again drops and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

NINTH: Charisse tallied swift late-pace figure when a convincing winner in last; takes another. Mary Katherine fired a pair of 5-furlong bullets since hard-charging score in last; big-time threat. Supers Lucky Lady, another last-race winner, owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on soft lead. Spooky Lady also is fleet-footed and must be given a puncher's chance at playable price.