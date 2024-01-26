Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 28

Best bet: EKWANOK (7)

Best value: CLOVER STREET (3)

FIRST: Flying in Style fired crisp half-mile work since willing third in last; more to come. Scherzando, fourth in same last race as top pick, owns faster back figures. Caldo Candy is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Happy Bob could secure unchallenged lead with aggressive handling. Memphis will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. South Street regressed in last after three straight placings; bounce-back threat.

THIRD: Clover Street tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Cinderella's Cause makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Khali Magic was a front-end winner on New Year's Eve and owns faster back numbers; dangerous.

FOURTH: Ocean's Reserve could be ideally positioned in field with ample speed. Rotknee could play out as the speed of the speed. Andiamo a Firenze will need to avoid a front-end duel for best chance.

FIFTH: J D Factor has trained strongly since game placing on Nov. 24; primed. Capital Idea was a tough-trip third in debut; dangerous. Strategic Decision debuts for Chad Brown; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Nobodyridesforfree makes third start of form cycle after non-taxing fifth in last; forward move predicted. Mount Travers was speed-sharpened in last; price will be tempting. Goldini outworked 104 rivals in half-mile bullet on Tuesday; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Ekwanok makes first start since moving to Mark Hennig barn; profitable pattern. Princess Vino has finished third as the chalk in both starts; fails again as the favorite? Five to Two should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Divine Cross drops after non-stressful fourth in last; more to come. Midtown Rose owns speed and adds blinkers; front-end threat. Vitaemi also is fleet-footed and is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Thirteen Red Flags tallied solid final fraction when breaking maiden last time; call based on price. Allied Attack, another last-race maiden winner, wheels back on 10 days' rest after logging swift pace and final figures; bounces today? Detective Tom is a front-end threat on best; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Lonesome Boy was an eye-catching 12-length maiden winner at Parx last out; ready for prime time. Augustine Red fired crisp half-mile drill since useful third in last; dangerous. Perliano drops and gets Lasix; must consider. Yuletide Gallop regressed in last after winning two in a row; rebound threat.