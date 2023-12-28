Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 30

Best Bet: THE INSTITUTE (8); Best Value: BACKSTRETCH ROSE (1)

FIRST: Backstretch Rose owns field's fastest final fractions; three tight works this month seal the deal. Regulatory Risk is speedy and also compiled solid training tab; very dangerous. Value Area logged three seconds and a third from four starts; another minor award?

SECOND: Bourbon Chase drilled three times since clear-cut win in last; more to come. Zeebear could play out as the main speed from cozy, outside slot. Callaloo was an even fourth in last and owns faster back numbers; very interesting.

THIRD: Greeley and Ben logged surging score at Laurel last out; 2-for-3 on Big A loam. Durante owns speed and fast figures; likely underlay. Rotknee is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Miss Fashionista drops and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. First Class Cat hails from strong second-out stable; worth long look. Bomb Squad makes first dirt start; must consider.

FIFTH: Dontbelate gets price boost after two-length win in last; shows history of stringing victories. Chateau could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bustin Shout could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very interesting.

SIXTH: Overstep is speedy and posted on the rail; short price is the problem. Suerte consistently fires big efforts; very dangerous. Leading Contender makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SEVENTH: Duckphat should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Roman Goddess could play out as the controlling speed with heads-up handling; very playable. Chasing Daylight regressed in last after fast-figured score in prior; bounce-back threat.

EIGHTH: The Institute tallied swift late-pace figure when winning last at Finger Lakes; ready for prime time. Fortune's Nephew logged rapid internal and final numbers when breaking maiden in last; big-time player. Agility compiled tight work tab for first start since July; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Gun Maestro was a change-of-pace third in last; returns quick dividends in first start since claimed. Three Zero is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Newport Bridge, another that's quick from gate, is rested and drops; dangerous. Red D G P drops after game placing in last; headed in wrong direction?