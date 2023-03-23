Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 25

Best bet: GLORY ROAD (8)

Best value: FREDDYMO FACTOR (4)

FIRST: Alarm Clock drilled three times since claimed by Ray Handal; forward move predicted. Melting Snow was freshened after winning three in a row; very dangerous. Quality Stones could prove very tough on a clear-cut lead.

SECOND: Poppy's Pride drops after succumbing to swift splits last time; softer flow expected. Printrack also owns speed but takes suspicious two-level drop in first start for new barn; proceed with caution at short odds. Double Shot could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Life and Light ships to NY after breaking maiden in last at Turfway Park; more to come. B C Glory Days owns speed and fast figures; logical contender. Basic Truth gets the meds after bouncing last time; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Freddymo Factor wheels back in a hurry after last-to-first win on St. Patrick's Day; takes another. Trust the Numbers has been idle since winning debut in the winter of '22; Chad Brown's classic pattern. Lady Milagro can prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Will E Sutton projects as the main speed in rare main-track marathon. Tonal Impact could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Good Skate was a front-running winner at 10 furlongs last time; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Ride Up could get the early jump in surprisingly strong maiden field. Asmodeus was a very fast-figures second in last; big-time threat. Huntington noticeably picked up the tempo in final morning drill; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Salto de Tigre ships in from SoCal to make first start for David Jacobson; price play. Lohengrin Two is fleet-footed and could easily take this field wire to wire. Scilly Cay almost always fires big efforts; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Glory Road logged solid final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Royal Tryst and Ragtime Blues are two more that exit fast-closing victories in last; both have big chance. Bezos is speedy and will offer fat odds; worth long look.

NINTH: Dancing Sophia is riding a two-race winning streak and could fly under the radar in the wagering. Movie Moxy packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts; very interesting. Tough Street has won four of last five but is tough to take at paltry price.

10TH: Hammerin Aamer was pace- and trip-compromised in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. No Burn took backward step in last and fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Black Belt gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this. Winter Pool, a voided claim last time, was rested after winning two in a row earlier this winter; mixed message.