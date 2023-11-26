Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 30

Best bet: MISTICAL CURLIN (8)

Best value: AWESOME FOR SURE (6)

FIRST: Bustin Hot owns speed and fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; controlling front-runner with proper ride. Two Redheads tallied swift late-pace and final numbers when a much-the-best winner in last; bounces today? Dolce Sera gets much-needed class drop; lone win was at the Big A.

SECOND: Suspended Campaign regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Sister Linda logged four tight works since game placing in last; dangerous. Mia Bea Star drops and returns to dirt; wake-up threat.

THIRD: Tommy Gun was a front-running winner in last; takes another for new barn. Six Percent should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint. Always Charming is fresh and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Life Changer is training sharply for first start since June; big effort on tap. Amundson owns speed and gets class relief; worth long look. Scilly Cay logged four of his five wins on Big A loam; interesting.

FIFTH: Vintage could secure clear lead with aggressive handling from rail. Accel Rose was a non-stressful third in last; must consider. Just a Nyquist could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Awesome for Sure tallied swift final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Iridescent ships in from Kentucky for Brad Cox; likely underlay. Bandlands Ruler, a front-end winner in last, makes first start for high-percentage stable; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Brazillionaire takes massive price plunge; can't bet on or against. Big Engine makes third start of form cycle and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts. Winning Drive would be aided by fast fractions.

EIGHTH: Mistical Curlin projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Macallan should find today's marathon distance right in his wheelhouse. Leading Contender hails from Chad Brown barn; likely to be undervalued.

NINTH: Wild Jaime was a tough-trip third in key-race debut; rates close call. Noble One drops and moves to dirt; very interesting. My Man Woody was an improved third in last; must respect. Crown That Saint drops, sheds the blinkers and is training with a purpose; right in the thick of this.