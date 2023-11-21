Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 26

Best bet: AIN'T BROKE (9)

Best value: WINNING CONNECTION (5)

FIRST: Montauk Mystique was second to a much-the-best winner in last; will never find a softer spot. Strange Fruit is competitive on best efforts; worth long look. Practical Miss ran into buzz saw when second last time; must consider.

SECOND: Tavin set sold splits when a front-running winner last time; pairs up. Progeny is another last-race winner that could easily score again. Lika Rolling Stone gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; very interesting.

THIRD: Lookin At Roses is 1-for-1 on this surface and at this distance; takes another. Sundaeswithsandy consistently logs fast figures; very dangerous. Optic Way compiled tight work slate for first start in nearly nine months; if the price is right.

FOURTH: Aequor logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Chuck Willis owns speed and drops; worth long look. Prince James would be aided by fast fractions. Heir Port is fleet-footed and fresh; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Winning Connection fired 5-furlong bullet since wide third in last; more to come. Strong Light gets confident price boost after hard-charging third in last. Big Bobby drops and adds blinkers; must consider.

SIXTH: Desert Dalliance makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; tight work tab seals the deal. Kitten's Appeal has been idle since April but logs fast figures on best races; mixed message. Virtual Reality is a fresh and sharply working runner from Chad Brown barn; you know the drill.

SEVENTH: Two Redheads was a fast-figured maiden winner in last; pairs up. Dashing Della gets class relief and owns fast back numbers. Joey the Fish notched only win on Big A loam; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Divine Armor logged rapid final fraction when a determined winner in first start at Aqueduct; takes another. Sheriff Bianco consistently earns fast numbers; big-time threat. Swiftsure and Daydreaming Boy are two more contenders in wide-open race.

NINTH: Ain't Broke tallied swift late-pace figure when winning at Churchill Downs in September; keeps on giving. Sweet Mystery was compromised by wide trip last time; very interesting. Dame Cinco was a hard-used third in last; bounces today? Goddess of Fire is working swiftly for first start in more than a year; mixed message.