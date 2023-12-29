Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 31

Best Bet: TRAFALGAR (6); Best Value: KHAFRE (7)

FIRST: Carol T is speedy, rested and training consistently; ready. Princess Vino was a tough-trip third when 60 cents on the dollar in debut; short price once again. Lucky and Gorgeous was second to runaway winner in debut at Tampa; faces NY breds today.

SECOND: K D Kakes should be ideally positioned in field with sufficient speed to set table. George's Vice, a front-end maiden winner in last, could prove tough if allowed soft lead. Active Lane, an uncoupled barn mate of George's Vice, makes first start for Linda Rice; very interesting.

THIRD: Joey the Fish drew off to eight-length score last time; pairs up. Vintage is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Ice Love could impact at fat number if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Gone and Forgotten compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; 11 wins from 20 starts. Sue Ellen Mishkin has won three of last four; dangerous. Mia Bea Star gets confident price boost in first start since claimed; very playable.

FIFTH: Lambeth was freshened after making menacing middle move and flattening in debut; tighter today. Union Bulldog was a willing second at odds-on last out; likely underlay once again. Timing Difference fits the signature Chad Brown pattern; big-time player.

SIXTH: Trafalgar should pack amplified wallop with turnback to 6 furlongs. Wake Surf makes first start since moving to Rick Dutrow barn; worth long look. Andiamo a Firenze is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at a price.

SEVENTH: Khafre outworked 206 rivals in half-mile bullet on Christmas Eve; delivers winning effort. Ski Patrol drops and owns solid late kick on best efforts. Wynn Giant gets class relief and logs competitive numbers on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Signator was unfazed by slow splits when a decisive winner last out; shipped back from Florida for this spot. Crupi owns fast figures and has won three of last four starts; very dangerous. King Kumbalay overcame traffic jam to win Laurel stake last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Sweetest Princess tallied improved internal numbers in last; added furlong plays to strength. To a T will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the stretch. Sweet Mystery could be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Lisa's Vision gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.