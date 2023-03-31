Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 1

Best bet: MASKED MARAUDER (3)

Best value: LET FREEDOM SPRING (9)

FIRST: Salto de Tigre owns a running style that should find 9 furlongs right in his wheelhouse. Gut Feeling owns speed and starts from the fence; dangerous. Dontbelate is a last-race winner that could fly under the radar in the betting.

SECOND: Got the Gold gets favorable cutback after making menacing middle move at the quarter pole last time; more to give. Clash A. J. gets class relief after logging improved internal numbers in last; very interesting. Trevor Bardette was a fast-figured maiden winner in most recent; must consider.

THIRD: Masked Marauder has drilled three times since failing to impact versus pricier in slop last time; forward move predicted. Foolish Ghost is a front-end threat on best efforts. Bronx Bomber bounced last time after swift-figured win two back; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Simply was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; pairs up. Gentleman Joe owns fast numbers on "A" game. Alcools owns speed and drops; very interesting.

FIFTH: Bourbon Chase is fresh and owns the fastest numbers of those that have started. Blue Plate Special concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods. Freudmein is another that ended morning drills with swift 5-furlong breeze; follow the money.

SIXTH: Can't Beat Me was a subpar fourth in the slop on March 11; forward move predicted on dry land. Fenway owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Brunate could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Life Changer is rested and training with a purpose; call in contentious dash. Jake Rocks owns speed and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Ryan's Cat was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Forewarned holds razor-sharp current condition and consistently logs fast final fractions. Law Professor took backward step in last after fast-figured win two back; very dangerous. Keystone Field is another that regressed in most recent after clear-cut score in prior; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Let Freedom Spring makes third start of form cycle and gets favorable turnback to sprint. Super Coach Fred owns speed and drops; be no surprise. Bold Honor has drilled three times since speed and fade in debut; tighter. Sharpoon could land in exotics at fat ticket if fractions get hot and hectic.