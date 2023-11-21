Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 24

Best bet: CAUSES TROUBLE (8)

Best value: THE ELUSIVE DRWONG (7)

FIRST: Unheard is training sharply for first start since April; ready. She She's Shadow returns to maiden ranks and could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Extra Dirty was a fast-figured second in last; dangerous. Dorothy's Dream should move forward with return to dirt.

SECOND: Fenwick should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Youbetterbejoking gets the meds for first start since March; worth long look. Blue Plate Special was done in by hot fractions last time; don't ignore.

THIRD: Win for Gold was compromised by bad start last out; call based on price in compact but contentious Fall Highweight Handicap. Rotknee outworked 125 runners since pace-pressing score last time; very dangerous. Durante is just a head short of seven straight wins; could easily take this.

FOURTH: Gum Island compiled tight work tab for first start in eight weeks. For Your Pleasure was a sharp second when favored in debut; big-time player. Otello debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

FIFTH: Its Cold in Dehere makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough effort predicted. Crowding Out, a front-running winner in last, drops in first start for new barn; mixed message. Alpine Queen fired half-mile bullet since last start; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Shesalittle Edgy noticeably picked up the tempo in final work since nine-month layoff; primed. Rachel's Rock would be aided by pace collapse; worth long look. Stonewall Star fired half-mile bullet for first start since April; worth long look.

SEVENTH: The Elusive Drwong gets favorable cutback in distance and logged two crisp drills in the interim; price will be on your side. Screaming Uncle finished second in last two outings; runner-up again? Citizen Mack makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Causes Trouble exits front-end score in last at Parx; ready for prime time. Mariachi, another fleet-footed, last-race winner, fired half-mile bullet since last start; dangerous. Twelfth Man could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

NINTH: Holder Close drops and moves to dirt; wake-up predicted. Archivist also gets class relief and switches to main track after displaying improved speed in last; very interesting. Bornforgreatness regressed in last after improved fourth in prior; bounce-back threat. Lone Star Wildcat would be aided by swift splits.