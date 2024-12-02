Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 6

Best bet: EL GRANDE O (4)

Best value: STEEL VENGEANCE (8)

FIRST: Lookin to Rock exits tough-trip fourth in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Infastuation was an improved third in most recent; dangerous. Just Words, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, would be aided by fast fractions.

SECOND: J J's Joker gets favorable cutback to sprint; call based on price potential. Forward Move consistently logs fast late-pace figures; very playable. Play, an uncoupled stable mate of top pick, is rested and training with a purpose.

THIRD: Cyclone State projects as the main speed on the rail with aggressive handling. One Man Team also is fleet-footed and ships in after wire-to-wire score in debut at Laurel; big-time player. Ican, another last-race maiden winner, could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: El Grande O has trained sharply since determined win in last; takes another. Gun It failed to fire in the slop last out; better shot on dry land. Bramito packs potent late kick on "A" efforts.

FIFTH: Classic Mark exits game placing in last; more to give. Optic Way owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Winter's Ghost was a sharp second in most recent; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Castle Island is speedy, rested and working strongly; ready to roll. Abadin also is quick from gate and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; big-time threat. Boss Tweed makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; price plunge is troubling, however.

SEVENTH: Bernietakescharge was rested after fast-figured score on Oct. 10; tight work tab for return seals the deal. Stamp of Approval is speedy and moves to dirt; dangerous. Brown Suga Babe has won three of last four; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Steel Vengeance projects as the main speed from cozy, outside post. Laird of Magnolia drops and moves to main track; late-running threat. Arcadian makes first start since gelded; improvement expected. Tapizar's Temper is improving with each start; don't ignore.