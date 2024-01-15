Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 19

Best bet: BROWN DON'T STOP (5)

Best value: GONE AND FORGOTTEN (7)

FIRST: Just Music tallied fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; call in first start since claimed by Linda Rice. Pin Up Betty has finished second in last two starts; logical. Experimental fits the signature Chad Brown profile; must consider.

SECOND: I'm Buzzy makes quick return after sharp score on Jan. 11; pairs up. Hydra could return to fast back numbers in first start for Rudy Rodriguez. Slack Tide could capitalize on soft lead; worth long look.

THIRD: Mel's Angel ran late for third in last and should find today's additional quarter mile right in her wheelhouse. Love Thyself owns speed and gets Lasix; very interesting. Dame Catherine was an improved third in most recent; must respect.

FOURTH: Run for Your Honey notched swift final fraction when a 12-length maiden winner in last start; more to come. Sun and Wind could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Unicorn Cake owns three thirds from five starts; another minor award?

FIFTH: Brown Don't Stop logged rapid late-pace figure when breaking maiden in last; takes another. Doc Sullivan also was a maiden winner in last and fired eye-catching half-mile bullet in the interim; big-time player. Brick Ambush consistently fires strong efforts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Hypnocurrency is training with a purpose for first start since May; ready. Dashing Della drops and adds blinkers; very playable. Juliana's Rose could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Gone and Forgotten should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Timely Conquest is fleet-footed and could easily take this on an unchallenged lead. Lady Mine has won three in a row; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Little Skippy is fresh and owns sprinter's speed and may establish soft lead. Phantom Jewel looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Nobilis drops to lifetime low; don't overlook. Growth Mindset owns positional speed and competitive numbers; must consider.