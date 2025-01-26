Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 30

Best bet: BROOKLYN RHAPSODY (5)

Best value: GIROOVIN (8)

FIRST: Lady Wisdom was second to a runaway winner in last; timid call in six-horse field with three newcomers. Knickknack (win-early breeding) and Farm House (from prolific dam) are newcomers that demand paddock and tote scrutiny.

SECOND: Courageous Oh La projects as the main speed in compact field. Forward Move could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Waralo is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Whistler's Style, a late-running second in last, owns five wins at today's mile trip. Our Liberty Belle owns fast figures and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; very dangerous. Kiss Me Hardy gets class relief and is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: D Day Sky was compromised by slow fractions in last; lone win was at today's 1 1/8-mile distance. First Trumpet should be on or near the front in field that's light on speed. Boys Code drops after non-stressful fourth in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Brooklyn Rhapsody tallied swift late-pace figure when a two-length winner at Parx last out; ready for prime time. Double Airo bounced last time after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Delray owns speed and swift numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Ilkay Kantarmaci entry: Gone and Forgotten took backward step in last after winning in prior and mate Mosienko drops after wide fifth in last; potent pairing. Maggie T is quick from gate and could capitalize on soft lead. Elliptic has won three of last four; must consider.

SEVENTH: Excellent Timing makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; primed for "A" effort. Cees Get Degrees is fleet-footed and could prove tough if able to hold his inside position. Dot's Dollar could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Giroovin logged swift final fraction when a six-length winner in last; pairs up. Unlimitedpotential was overmatched in Queens County Stakes last time; very dangerous. Critical Threat owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Charging Aero packs solid late kick on best efforts; don't dismiss.