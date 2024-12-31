SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 4

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: OMAHA OMAHA (8)

Best value: OUTSOURCE (5)

FIRST: Notmysteppinstone projects as the controlling speed with aggressive handling. Lookin to Rock was a clear-cut second in last; very dangerous. Kitty of War owns three seconds and two thirds from five starts; another minor award?

SECOND: Master of Arms is favorably posted outside in compact field. Hatch finished second in last two; runner-up again? Abadin owns speed and should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs.

THIRD: Ouster is rested and packs potent late kick on best efforts; tight work tab seals the deal. Kinetic Sky also is training well for return from layoff and has benefit of rail; very dangerous. Masmak, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player.

FOURTH: Romantic Dancer bounced in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds today. Spiritual Lady, another that regressed in last after victory two back, will be favorably positioned near the top. Valiant Majesty will prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Outsource tallied solid late-pace figure when a useful sixth in debut; more to give. Swift Magic could play out as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Tap It Easy was a game second in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Magni compiled three tight works for first start in seven weeks; primed for best. Asset Management could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Trinity River could prove tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Granadilla could get the early jump with heads-up handling. Valentine Girl, a touch light on final numbers, made last-to-first move to win most recent; price will be tempting. Evaluation hails from Chad Brown barn and looms an almost certain underlay.

EIGHTH: Omaha Omaha ships in from Maryland after winning two in a row; ready for prime time. McAfee tallied improved final fraction in last; worth long look. Mansetti is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: Collect From Ike logged improved internal numbers in last; class drop clinches it. King Khali was freshened after front-running score at Finger Lakes in November; dangerous. That's Money could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Thank You Jon has delivered sharp efforts in last two starts; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 41m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 31m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 21m read
Baseball players Bregman and Buehler team on ownership of horse that wins for 1st time
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Wednesday, Jan. 11m read
Raging Torrent wins Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan in last2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME