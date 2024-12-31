Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 4

Best bet: OMAHA OMAHA (8)

Best value: OUTSOURCE (5)

FIRST: Notmysteppinstone projects as the controlling speed with aggressive handling. Lookin to Rock was a clear-cut second in last; very dangerous. Kitty of War owns three seconds and two thirds from five starts; another minor award?

SECOND: Master of Arms is favorably posted outside in compact field. Hatch finished second in last two; runner-up again? Abadin owns speed and should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs.

THIRD: Ouster is rested and packs potent late kick on best efforts; tight work tab seals the deal. Kinetic Sky also is training well for return from layoff and has benefit of rail; very dangerous. Masmak, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player.

FOURTH: Romantic Dancer bounced in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds today. Spiritual Lady, another that regressed in last after victory two back, will be favorably positioned near the top. Valiant Majesty will prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Outsource tallied solid late-pace figure when a useful sixth in debut; more to give. Swift Magic could play out as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Tap It Easy was a game second in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Magni compiled three tight works for first start in seven weeks; primed for best. Asset Management could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Trinity River could prove tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Granadilla could get the early jump with heads-up handling. Valentine Girl, a touch light on final numbers, made last-to-first move to win most recent; price will be tempting. Evaluation hails from Chad Brown barn and looms an almost certain underlay.

EIGHTH: Omaha Omaha ships in from Maryland after winning two in a row; ready for prime time. McAfee tallied improved final fraction in last; worth long look. Mansetti is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: Collect From Ike logged improved internal numbers in last; class drop clinches it. King Khali was freshened after front-running score at Finger Lakes in November; dangerous. That's Money could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Thank You Jon has delivered sharp efforts in last two starts; must be factored into the mix.