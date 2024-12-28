SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Wednesday, Jan. 1

By Steve Matthews

Best bet: EARL OF DASSEL (2)

Best value: MOSIENKO (5)

FIRST: Wildcat Annie makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; tight work tab seals the deal. Light Thoughts also drops, is training with a purpose and gets Lasix; dangerous. Rozzyroo owns win-early breeding; follow the money.

SECOND: Earl of Dassel tallied improved late-pace figure in last; slight turnback to mile is the clincher. Janssen regressed in last after maiden score in prior; bounce-back threat. Mr. Mendelssohn could prove very tough on a soft lead.
THIRD: Freud's Fancy could get the jump in field that's light on speed. Montauk Mystique gets added furlong after late-running third in last; worth long look. Lucky and Gorgeous would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: The Taco Lady was a clear-cut third after poor start in last; fast back numbers. Happy Henry was fourth in key-race debut; very playable. Ignite the Light was a fast-figured second in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Mosienko gets class relief after premature middle move in last; improvement predicted. Our Liberty Belle fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut win at Laurel last out; dangerous. Maggie T (another last-race winner) and Fancy Azteca (owns speed and drops two levels) are two more to add to the mix in contentious dash.

SIXTH: Portos plunges two price levels after non-stressful fifth in first start since nine-month layoff last time; forward move expected. Street Swagg could secure early lead with Kendrick Carmouche in the saddle; worth long look. Ice Road was a tough-trip fourth in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Vehemente is speedy and gets Lasix; needs aggressive ride from the rail. Delray broke maiden by six expanding lengths at Parx last out; big-time player. Nilo's Rose delivered big efforts in both starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Ah Ca Ira was done in by stumbling getaway in debut; worth another chance if not undervalued. I Heard Somethings was an improved third in last; very playable. Rodeo Star was compromised by wide trip in last two starts; must consider. Blakely's Wish gets rider upgrade and makes first start with maiden claiming tag; very interesting.

