Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 11

Best bet: SOUTH STREET (7)

Best value: BLAME IT ON DADDY (10)

FIRST: Mad Banker drilled twice since much-improved third in last; more to come. Running Lucky also made significant forward move in last start; dangerous. A Knight's Courage is another that's riding a "healthy" line on the numbers.

SECOND: Devil's Cay is speedy, drops and makes third start of form cycle. Strong Light uncorked strong late run to win last; very playable. Gut Feeling is more than good enough on best efforts.

THIRD: Authorize is training with a purpose for first start in nearly two years; ready. Lucency fired 5-furlong bullet on Nov. 2; worth long look. Burton Way was a useful fourth in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Lohengrin Two logged half-mile bullet for first start in 48 days; main speed with proper ride. Winning Drive could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. F F Rocket gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting.

FIFTH: Pet Mat is from a dam that has produced two turf winners. Won Team could benefit from switch to sod; price will be tempting. Triple Espresso returns to maiden ranks; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Four Top debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SIXTH: Startup Mentality visually impressed when winning debut; pairs up. On the Shortlist owns speed and fast figures; big-time player. Sacred Wish (an overnight stakes winner) and Silver Skillet (ultra-consistent) are two more that must be considered.

SEVENTH: South Street drops and logged lone win on Big A loam; quick return seals the deal. Happy Bob is fresh and owns speed and fast numbers; dangerous. Utamaro exits front-running maiden score; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: American Monarch notched fast-figured score at Big A last winter; history repeats. Colonel Bowman fires big efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise. Victorious Wave has won four of last five starts; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Soldier Rising was compromised by wide trip in last; rates close call. Master Piece logs fast late-pace figure on "A" efforts; very interesting. Marwad is another that packs potent late wallop; dangerous.

10TH: Blame It On Daddy adds blinkers and could be ideally positioned in bulky field. Icy Flavor is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on a soft lead. The Cobbler owns competitive numbers and will offer juicy ticket; worth long look. Russi was freshened after determined maiden score on Sept. 4; don't ignore.