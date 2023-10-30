Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 3

Best bet: ALTERINA (4)

Best value: ALBEDO (9)

FIRST: Backstretch Rose logged fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; more to come. Extra Dirty also exits game placing in last; dangerous. Paradise Lane is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Battle Scars should pack amplified wallop at 6 furlongs. Maxwell Esquire also gets favorable cutback to sprint; price will be tempting. Ranger Fox could prove very tough as the speed of the speed.

THIRD: Tizzy in the Sky logged third win from four starts on Big A loam when scoring by nearly 10 lengths last out; takes another. Interstatedaydream tallied solid late-pace figure when winning last at Laurel; dangerous. Morning Matcha is right in the thick of this on "A" game.

FOURTH: Alterina was rested after breaking maiden at Saratoga; picks up where she left off. Bustin Hot logged only win on Big A soil last winter; price will be tempting. Now Showing owns speed and drops; worth long look.

FIFTH: Reigning Chick outworked 81 runners in half-mile bullet on Oct. 14; primed and ready. Duckphat could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Dashing Della is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback to sprint; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Hoya was a hard-charging second in last; needs to escape AE list. Frozen Four is rested and logged fast late-pace figure in debut this past summer; very playable. Instamatic is firing bullets for first start since August; potential main speed.

SEVENTH: Flamingo Hawk drops and adds blinkers; forward move predicted. Allaboutthemoney packs potent kick on best efforts; big-time player. Bustin Shout could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

EIGHTH: King Vega is speedy and should get early jump in bulky field. Me and Mr. C will be the one to fear the most if fractions get fast and furious. Public Sector also would be aided by swift splits.

NINTH: Army Times is quick from gate and starts from the fence; come and catch him. Crupi could be the one to collar Army Times if top selection can't handle the distance. Drake's Passage is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

10TH: Albedo tallied rapid final fraction when a fast-closing second on dirt last time; transfers form to sod. Officer Derick could prove tough to catch if allowed a soft lead. Vin Santo could impact if pace meltdown comes to pass. Jhirsch is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; don't dismiss.