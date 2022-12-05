Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 8

Best bet: EASY DAY (9)

Best value: SUNDAESWITHSANDY (6)

FIRST: Bonana Fanna Foe makes third start of form cycle after hard-charging placing in last; more to come. New York Supreme displayed newfound speed in last; dangerous. Frosty Invasion was third in key race last time; don't ignore.

SECOND: Greatest Love is working strongly for first start since July; ready. Prairie Fire makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; worth long look. She's a Black Belt takes two-level price plunge; mixed message.

THIRD: April Antics was done in by wide trip last; one more chance. My Beauty Princess owns speed and adds blinkers; front-end threat. Infringement could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Hammerin Aamer is fresh and packs potent kick on best; fires "A" effort. Pioneer Spirit could prove very tough on a soft lead. Truculent owns fast back numbers but takes suspicious class drop; must take the good with the bad.

FIFTH: Sharpaz moves to dirt for potent second-out stable. Mama Banned Me was a useful seventh in same debut as top selection; price will be tempting. Wanna Winna could easily win if allowed slow splits; must consider.

SIXTH: Sundaeswithsandy is riding a two-race winning streak; two works since last score seal the deal. Six Percent logs fast late-pace and final figures on best races; dangerous. Baldizar was rested after starting career with two wins this past fall; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Divine Wine adds blinkers and drops to lifetime low; soft spot. Mostly Harmless will be aided by cutback to sprint; very interesting. Gracefully Wild owns four seconds from eight starts; minor placing again?

EIGHTH: Thistlefield outworked 58 rivals in half-mile bullet at Parx on Nov. 19; main speed. Piece of My Heart will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Mosienko is another that would benefit from pace collapse.

NINTH: Easy Day second to a repeat winner in last; his turn on Thursday. Colonel Bowman moves to David Jacobson barn after fast-figured win at Santa Anita on Nov. 6; could easily take this. F F Rocket is speedy and gets favorable cutback; dangerous. Acalteque wheels back in a hurry after failing to beat a runner this past Friday; wakes up?