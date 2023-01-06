Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 8

Best bet: OUR SON JAKE (3)

Best value: DOWNTOWN CONNECTOR (9)

FIRST: Two Chuckles should find today's additional quarter mile right in his wheelhouse. Fire King owns speed and gets Lasix; dangerous. Laurel Valley gets the meds and drops into maiden ranks; must consider.

SECOND: Moonshiningbright projects as the controlling speed with proper handling. Hang Tight could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Mailman's a Flyer was a clear-cut second in last; big-time player.

THIRD: Our Son Jake was a tough-trip fourth in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Silver Samurai could prove very hard to reel in if allowed soft lead. Makart should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs.

FOURTH: Customerexperience tallied swift late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Diva Banker, another last-race winner, makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; very playable. Hydra also won last start and owns faster back numbers; dangerous.

FIFTH: Norgay owns field's fastest final fractions; good spot. Pricing Power fits the classic Chad Brown profile; worth long look. Vodka Mardini makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Patria looms the speed of the speed on the rail with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Vallelujah could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Spin a Yarn is a front-running threat on best effort.

SEVENTH: Warriors Revenge was a tough-trip third in last after winning seven straight at Finger Lakes; gets back on track. Safalow's Mission will be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Uno is fresh and logs swift numbers on "A" races; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Bankit has drilled three times since determined score in last; more to come. Wudda U Think Now, another last-race winner, could easily pair up victories if allowed an unchallenged lead. My Boy Tate was compromised by wide trip last time; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Downtown Connector makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; throw deep in weak nightcap. Super Quality owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Dads Good Runner also is fleet-footed and training sharply; intriguing. Papi On Ice should possess intensified wallop with cutback to sprint.