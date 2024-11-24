Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 29

Best bet: BERNING BEAUTY (9)

Best value: GAGA'S HAMSOME (5)

FIRST: Cada Dia Mejor concluded work tab with swift 5-furlong breeze from gate; ready. Math Tutor is speedy and could prove very tough on soft lead. Georgia Magic (tight training pattern) and Munden (Chad Brown) are two newcomers that demand attention if the money shows.

SECOND: Alley's Song tallied improved internal numbers when fourth in last; takes another forward step. Lem Me Drink was a winner in most recent dirt outing three starts back; dangerous. Baroness Bourbon drops two price levels; can take this if not damaged goods.

THIRD: Whiskey Frens drops into maiden-claiming ranks after rough outing in debut. Papa Paulie P, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Monomoy Beach is working with a purpose for first start; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: J D Factor gets confident price boost in first start since claimed; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Union Express returns to dirt and can impact from on or off the lead. Prince of Truth would be aided by fast fractions.

FIFTH: Gaga's Hamsome regressed in last after improved third in prior; rebounds. Central Casting fired crisp half-mile work since solid third in last; worth long look. Yayi Nikolle noticeably picked up the tempo in morning drills as race day drew near; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Houlton owns fast numbers on best efforts and makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; timid call in maiden field that's a combined 0-for-67. Good as He Gets drops and returns to dirt; fast-figured third in most recent main-track start. True Connection was a clear-cut third at this level last time; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Super Chow projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Giant Mischief will be sitting in the catbird seat if top selection gets hooked on the lead. Witty is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

EIGHTH: Lady Mine has been on the sidelines since February but was a winner after lengthy absence last December; history repeats. Killy Start makes third start of form cycle; improvement predicted. Gridlock makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; don't ignore.

NINTH: Berning Beauty fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut win in last; pairs up. Victory Dash is fleet-footed and returns to dirt; worth long look. Register adds blinkers and gets class relief; wake-up potential. Uncorrelated fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; right in the thick of this.