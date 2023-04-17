Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, April 16

Best bet: KAWHI ME A RIVER (7)

Best value: CHARLIE FIVE O (5)

FIRST: Trade Secret should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Icy Reply was compromised by wide trip last time; worth a look. Scott Alaia is working with a purpose for first start since last summer.

SECOND: Striking Speed gets confident price boost in first start since claimed. Bronx Bomber is a front-running threat on best; dangerous. Glory Road drops after winning just two weeks ago; fire sale?

THIRD: Runninsonofagun owns three wins and two seconds in six starts at the Big A; more to come. Mr Phil is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Stage Left could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Nightsaber is fresh and looms the main speed with heads-up handling. Geometrique compiled tight work tab for first start since January. Electorate fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; must consider.

FIFTH: Charlie Five O was an improved third in last and should fly below the radar in the wagering. Salto de Tigre could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Mandatory holds razor-sharp current condition; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Winning Drive was pace- and trip-compromised last time; potential overlay. Victorious Wave was a fast-figured winner in last; price won't be on your side. Ragtime Blues makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Kawhi Me a River is training sharply for first start since June; ready. Ikigai is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Elusive Edge is 1-for-1 on Big A sod; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Mr. Busta was a much-improved second in last; call based on price. Barone Marchis could be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts in the lane. Thomas S P is a newcomer in a less-than-stellar field; follow the money. Dakota's Destiny, another firster, is from a dam that has thrown a stakes winner; follow the money.