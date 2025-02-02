SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 7

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: GIANT AT WORK (8)

Best value: FANATICAL (7)

FIRST: Mia Nipotina consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; gets there in 18th attempt? Nikki Brainburst owns speed but always loses ground in the stretch; must take the good with the bad. Cuprite should improve in second start since 15-month layoff.

SECOND: Olympic Dreams drops and makes peak start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Masmak delivers fast efforts with machinelike consistency; very dangerous. Duke of Gloucester could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Adeleke ships in after winning four in a row at Parx; ready for prime time. Willful Desire has won two straight for Linda Rice; dangerous. Latest Edition was done in by bad start last out; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Ride Up drilled three times since being dueled into defeat last time; tighter today. Conniving packs potent late kick on best efforts. Mackville is speedy and makes first start for Linda Rice; worth long look.

FIFTH: Venge gets price boost after fast-figured, front-end win last time; pairs up. Debate logs swift late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Beachwalker cuts back to more manageable distance; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Gaga's Hamsome drops and cuts back to sprint; rebounds today. My Vanilla could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; big-time player. Carol Said No makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SEVENTH: Fanatical chased swift splits when an even third in debut at Fair Grounds; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Colloquial bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in first start; dangerous. One Nine Hundred took heavy tote support when a sharp third in debut; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Giant At Work displayed newfound speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Trulli Magic tallied improved internal figures when third in last; more to come. Moonlight Gal drops and moves to dirt; don't ignore. Tower Twenty Two regressed in last after placings in prior two outings; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews

