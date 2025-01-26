Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 31

Best bet: VAMONOS VAMONOS (7)

Best value: CALLING AN AUDIBLE (1)

FIRST: Calling an Audible could be in the garden spot in field where pace meltdown appears likely. Catchphrase is speedy but has failed at odds-on in both starts. Long Legged Queen also is fleet-footed and could help set table for top selection.

SECOND: Shirl's Delight is training with a purpose for first start since May. Shop Lifting has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Tipple, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, sidelined after fast-figured second last August; must consider.

THIRD: Michelle Nevin entry: Magic Eight Ball logged two works since dominant 11-length score in last and mate Soundbite tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; potent pairing. Thirteen Red Flags owns competitive numbers on best efforts. Southampton Dock could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Augustine Red exits even third in last; forward move predicted. Castle Island owns speed and should be aided by cutback to sprint. Liberte de Bayeux was a fast-figured winner in the slop last time; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Waitwaitdonttellme needed last and drops; improvement expected. Find Your Joy defeated pricier field by more than three lengths last time; why the drop? Raw Power was a clear-cut second at 40-1 last out; price will be tempting once again.

SIXTH: Street View spun her wheels in the slop last time; return to dry land is key. Scarlet's Dream was an improved third in most recent; dangerous. Despo's Dream, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, makes quick return (eight days) and owns fast figures on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Vamonos Vamonos tallied fast late-pace figure when crushing an 11-horse maiden field in last; pairs up. Western Wolf is fresh and owns bullet-like speed; very dangerous. Strand Road makes third start of form cycle after clear-cut maiden score in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Hours in a Day is riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Hey Toby could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Wake Surf drops and owns fast back numbers; very interesting. Stjames could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. A Lister bounced last time after front-running win in prior; rebound potential.