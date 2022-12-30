Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 1

Best bet: STEERAGE (1)

Best value: MILTON THE MONSTER (8)

FIRST: Steerage logged improved pace and final numbers when second to a 10-length winner last time; his turn. Itsalittlebitfunny was a clear-cut second in debut; very playable. Clash A.J. is competitive on best efforts.

SECOND: Color Commish was a determined maiden winner in last; more to come. Swifty Devil was a fast-figured second in last at Laurel; logical contender. Flashy Alex logged only win on Big A loam this past fall; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Sweet Willemina gets added ground after late-running fourth in last. Battle Bling bounced last time after fast-figured win in prior; underlay potential relegates her to second selection. Exotic West packs potent late kick on best efforts.

FOURTH: Glory Road is training consistently for first start since Memorial Day; ready. Prisoner is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Reed Kan could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Cash Now gets class relief after notching improved internal numbers in last; breakthrough predicted. O'Trouble was an ultragame second in last; regresses today? Bronx Bomber owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Afilada could get favorable pace setup in weak maiden field. Mostly Harmless was second by a pole last out; be no surprise. Gracefully Wild failed to fire on muddy surface last time; must consider.

SEVENTH: Tenebris fired half-mile bullet since sharp placing in last; more to give. Cousin Andrew could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Major Spin delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; major player.

EIGHTH: Milton the Monster tallied rapid internal and final figures when winning last; pairs up. Monday Morning Qb owns speed and should be aided by cutback to sprint. Stage Left has drilled three times since front-running score on Thanksgiving weekend; dangerous.

NINTH: Mailman's a Flyer should find today's additional furlong right in his wheelhouse. Cash in a Flash owns fast back numbers and makes third start of form cycle. Misbehaved was a tough-trip 10th in last; very interesting. Bourbon's Hope drops after failing to beat a runner in last; damaged goods?