Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 25

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: RADAUTI (9)

Best value: CALDWELL LUVS GOLD (3)

FIRST: Film Star fired 5-furlong bullet since determined win in last; pairs up. Phileas Fogg is riding a three-race winning streak; very dangerous. Gun It will be favorably positioned near the front; don't ignore.

SECOND: Omaha Pistol compiled tight work tab for first start since September; ready. We Miss Neil exits clear-cut placing at Parx last out; very playable. Givememythememusic debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

THIRD: Caldwell Luvs Gold tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. St. Benedicts Prep consistently logs fast figures; be no surprise. Dame Cinco is training sharply for first start since June; worth long look.

FOURTH: Darn That Song projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Jackie the Joker also is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; big-time player. It Takes Heart is a last-race winner that owns faster back numbers; very interesting.

FIFTH: Aleah Aleah owns speed, adds blinkers and drops; two works since last start seal the deal. York Tavern should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs; dangerous. Ollie Can Dance can impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Lady Mine made sustained rally and faltered late after poor start in last; set for best. All Class owns three wins and two seconds from six outings; likely underlay. Luna Moth makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; more than good enough on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Lookin to Rock's ability to pass horses could prove the key in weak field. Honey in the Bank owns speed and adds Lasix; must consider. Awesome Roberta regressed on sloppy surface last time; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Colloquy bounced in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Cut the Cord could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Locke and Key tallied swift numbers in last two starts; worth long look.

NINTH: Radauti tallied swift final fraction when a sharp second in last; four tight works in the interim is the clincher. My Man Magoo could play out as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Tracking Error was a clear-cut second in last; Chad Brown- trained runner is likely to attract too much cash. Kulapat noticeably picked up the tempo in workouts as debut drew near; stay tuned to the tote.

