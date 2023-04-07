Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 8

Best bet: VICTORY WAY (6)

Best value: YO CUZ (9)

FIRST: Grand Manner ships in from Laurel after strong efforts in last two; ready for prime time. Kong Loves a Fight packs solid late kick on best; worth long look. Patrick the Great could easily take this on best efforts.

SECOND: Loon Cry is training with a purpose for potent layoff barn (Christophe Clement); addition of Lasix seals the deal. Mz Big Bucks has fired bullets in preparation for first start; follow the money. Cerretta could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Frosty O Toole tallied swift late-pace figure when winning second straight at Tampa Bay Downs; more to come. Occult owns fast numbers and is training sharply for Chad Brown. Shidabhuti is 3-for-3 for Brown barn; couldn't be more obvious.

FOURTH: Mistical Curlin owns speed and is training swiftly for first start since Feb. 2; call based on price. Treaty Obligation exits clear-cut placing in last; potential underlay. Let It Ride fired 5-furlong bullet since strong second in debut at Gulfstream; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Tryinmyheartout logged fast final fraction when a tough-trip fourth in last. Undoubtedly could play out as the controlling speed in turf debut; dangerous. Utilization Rate and Monetize It are an uncoupled duo from Chad Brown stable; you're on your own.

SIXTH: Victory Way visually and numerically impressed when victorious in debut; more to come. Prove Right tallied fast final figure when winning last by more than nine lengths at Laurel; very interesting. Joey Freshwater consistently delivers strong efforts; must consider.

SEVENTH: New Ginya has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned turf course. Eau Claire regressed in last after winning two in a row at Tampa; dangerous. Waterville owns two seconds and three thirds from last five starts; must consider.

EIGHTH: Repo Rocks has fired nothing but bullet works since winning fourth straight on Feb. 25; keeps on giving. Today's Flavor, another that has won four in a row, could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Little Vic got nice setup to win Tom Fool Handicap last time; don't ignore.

NINTH: Yo Cuz projects as the main speed on the fence with heads-up handling. Expand the Map could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Veronica Greene is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

10TH: Lakeside Getaway was done in by swift fractions last time; cutback to 6 furlongs is key. Strictly Taboo is from potent second-out barn (Christophe Clement); very playable. Limani hails from Chad Brown stable and gets an obligatory mention.

11TH: Shadow Dragon bounced last time after fast-figured placing two back; rebounds. Slip Mahoney endured tough trip when second in Gotham; dangerous. Uncle Jake could prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Hit Show must overcome daunting post but is more than good enough on "A" efforts.